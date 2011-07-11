East Africa drought: Kenya's empty refugee camp

Video

The head of the United Nations refugee agency has urged Kenya to open its Ifo II camp to refugees escaping drought and war in Somalia.

The Kenyan government has so far refused to authorise completion of the camp, which has room for up to 40,000 people, over fears it would encourage refugees to stay in the country permanently.

The new facility is close to the Dadaab camp, which has been overwhelmed by the recent influx.

Clive Myrie reports from Ifo II.