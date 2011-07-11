Kenya urged to open refugee camp

Video

The head of the United Nations refugee agency has urged Kenya to open a new camp for people fleeing drought and war in Somalia.

Kenya's government has so far refused to authorise the completion of the Ifo II camp, which has room for up to 40,000 people.

The new facility is close to the Dadaab camp, which has been overwhelmed by the recent influx.

Some 10 million people are said to be affected by the Horn of Africa's worst drought in 60 years.

Clive Myrie reports.