President Omar al-Bashir: We divided Sudan for peace

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has said the disputed border region of Abyei is a source of potential conflict with newly independent South Sudan.

Abyei remains part of northern Sudan and the protocols governing it must be respected, Mr Bashir told the BBC a day after South Sudan's independence.

But the president was also keen to stress that avoiding conflict was a priority saying: "We divided Sudan for peace."

He also welcomed the planned deployment of Ethiopian troops as a peacekeeping force in Abyei.