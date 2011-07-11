Video
President Omar al-Bashir: We divided Sudan for peace
Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has said the disputed border region of Abyei is a source of potential conflict with newly independent South Sudan.
Abyei remains part of northern Sudan and the protocols governing it must be respected, Mr Bashir told the BBC a day after South Sudan's independence.
But the president was also keen to stress that avoiding conflict was a priority saying: "We divided Sudan for peace."
He also welcomed the planned deployment of Ethiopian troops as a peacekeeping force in Abyei.
