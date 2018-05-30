Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

Tennis star struggles with reporter's Yorkshire accent
"Where you from, buddy?"

Despite initially struggling to understand his accent during a press conference at the French Open, Germany's Alexander Zverev promises a reporter from Yorkshire that if he makes the final, the reporter can ask multiple questions.

