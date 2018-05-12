New life for refugees and their lifejackets

Media player
Refugees in Amsterdam giving lifejackets a new life
How do you rebuild your life after leaving almost everything behind in a war zone?
A group of Syrian refugees in the Netherlands are making money transforming battered lifejackets abandoned on Greek beaches into items like laptop bags and flags.
12 May 2018
