Wim Wenders on Polaroids, and the Pope

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The legendary director on his love of Polaroid
Wim Wenders is the prolific director behind award-winning classics such as Wings of Desire and Paris, Texas.
He is also a playwright, an author and a photographer. In his most recent exhibition he delved into his archive of thousands of Polaroids, to create Early Works 1964-1984. Dan Damon went to meet him.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window