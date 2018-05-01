Meet YouTube's menstrual cup vloggers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Menstrual cup: Meet YouTube's plastic-free vloggers

Kim Rosas and Amanda Hearn are dedicated to educating women about reusable period products.

Mainstream disposable products, like tampons and menstrual pads, have been criticised by environmental activists.

  • 01 May 2018
Go to next video: Breaking period taboos