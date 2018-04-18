Media player
Crossing Divides: Creating connections in a polarised world
From 23 April the BBC uncovers more than 40 stories of how people around the world are working together to find solutions in a polarised world.
The week-long season on radio, TV and online features encounters between people who have different political beliefs, faiths or are of different races, classes and generations.
You can use #CrossingDivides to share your ideas on the best ways to create these connections.
18 Apr 2018
