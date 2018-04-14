Missiles fired from French naval ship
Video

Footage shows cruise missiles being launched from a ship in an unknown location and French Rafale jets taking off.

France joined the US and the UK targeting chemical weapons sites in the biggest military action against President Assad so far.

