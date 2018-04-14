RAF planes take off from Cyprus base
RAF planes take off from Cyprus base ahead of Syria strikes

RAF planes took off from their base in Akrotiri ahead of the air strikes in Syria.

The UK joined the US and France targeting chemical weapons sites in the biggest military action against President Assad so far.

