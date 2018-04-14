Media player
RAF planes take off from Cyprus base ahead of Syria strikes
RAF planes took off from their base in Akrotiri ahead of the air strikes in Syria.
The UK joined the US and France targeting chemical weapons sites in the biggest military action against President Assad so far.
14 Apr 2018
