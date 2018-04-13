East meets West at the North Pole

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European-Arab team of women to trek to the North Pole
A European-Arab team of women is trekking to the North Pole to improve understanding between cultures and inspire other women to fulfil their ambitions.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window