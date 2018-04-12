Hot tips from top experts
This video illustrates how to listen more effectively. It takes you through a step by step process whereby you listen to each other's point of view.

The theories are drawn from Stephan Lucks (Pearn Kandola), Dr Alex Gillespie (LSE), Dr Kris De Meyer ( Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London).

  • 12 Apr 2018