Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump Tower fire: 'You got to get out'
A man has died and several firefighters were injured in a blaze at Trump Tower in New York.
US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Washington DC with First Lady Melania and their son Barron, has a home and an office in the building.
-
08 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window