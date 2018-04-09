How viral photos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghan mum off to university

Jahantaab Ahmadi took her 2-month-old baby with her to sit a university entrance exam.

Photos of the young mother nursing went viral and have changed her life.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Apr 2018