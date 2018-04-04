'We're dark-skinned, short and beautiful'
Mexico's mixed-race beauty contest

Hosted among twisting Aztec canals, the "Most Beautiful Flower in the Land" is a Mexican beauty pageant with a twist. Challenging white, western concepts of beauty, it prizes Mexican "mestizo" looks and culture stemming from the country's mixed European and indigenous heritage.

Video journalists: Natasha Pizzey-Siegert and James Fredrick.

