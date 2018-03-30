Eery video of 'Satan 2' missile test-launch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Test-launch footage of Russian ballistic missile Satan 2
The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The weapon replaces the Soviet-built Sarmat (nicknamed Satan).
President Putin claims 'Satan 2' has "practically no range limits".
-
30 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-43596429/test-launch-footage-of-russian-ballistic-missile-satan-2Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window