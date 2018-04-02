'I used to be a slave'
Video

'I used to be a slave'

Rani Hong was born in Kerala, India. She was kidnapped from her family, sold into slavery, and then sold into adoption.

She now works as a Special Advisor to the UN Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking.

This is her story.

  • 02 Apr 2018
