Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I used to be a slave'
Rani Hong was born in Kerala, India. She was kidnapped from her family, sold into slavery, and then sold into adoption.
She now works as a Special Advisor to the UN Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking.
This is her story.
-
02 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window