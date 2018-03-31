Breaking Period taboos
Breaking the period taboo in Pakistan

In Pakistan, 44% of girls do not have access to basic menstrual hygiene facilities at home, their school or in their workplace.

Wasma Imran and Mahin Khan founded the Recircle Cup to help those who cannot afford sanitary towels.

They told the BBC they want to break the period taboo in Pakistan.

Video Journalist: Zubeda Mir.

Producers: Tehmina Quereshi and Shumaila Khan.

  • 31 Mar 2018
