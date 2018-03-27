Finding closure in the Falklands
The Argentine families finding closure in the Falklands

Since the Falklands War 121 Argentine soldiers have remained unidentified at Darwin Cemetery.

Now, after DNA testing, 90 bodies have been named.

And some Argentine families have been able to visit the graves of their loved ones for the first time.

