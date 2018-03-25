First regular Australia-UK non-stop flight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia-UK: Passengers welcomed after non-stop flight
The first scheduled non-stop flight between Australia and the UK has touched down in London's Heathrow Airport.
Qantas Flight QF9 completed its 14,498km (9,009-mile) journey from Perth in just over 17 hours.
-
25 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window