Over 100 whales die in mass stranding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Over 100 whales die in mass stranding in Australia

A pod of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales beached at Hamelin Bay, about 300km (180 miles) south of Perth in Australia on Friday.

Most of them have died after lying on the beach overnight.

Authorities issued a shark alert, warning public as the dead animals could bring sharks closer to the coastline.

  • 23 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Why do whales get beached?