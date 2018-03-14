'US stands in solidarity with Britain'
Salisbury poisoning attack: 'US stands in solidarity with Britain'

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, says Russia is behind an attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

She said America stood in absolute solidarity with Great Britain.

