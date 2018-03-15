Media player
From Syria to safety in Pakistan: 'We left children in Eastern Ghouta'
Mohammad Akram and Sughra Bibi lived for years in the besieged Eastern Ghouta area of Syria.
They were evacuated and are now back in Pakistan, but they had to leave behind many family members.
They told the BBC's Secunder Kermani how hard their life was in their old home.
15 Mar 2018
