Footage shows Kathmandu plane crash site

Kathmandu airport crash: Plane crashes on landing
A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew has crashed on landing at Nepal's Kathmandu airport.
Rescuers pulled bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a fire was put out.
12 Mar 2018
