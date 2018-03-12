Footage shows Kathmandu plane crash site
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kathmandu airport crash: Plane crashes on landing

A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew has crashed on landing at Nepal's Kathmandu airport.

Rescuers pulled bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a fire was put out.

  • 12 Mar 2018