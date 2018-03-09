Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spain strike: 'Young women are incredible'
Women in Spain have marked International Women's Day with a strike targeting gender inequality and sexual discrimination.
Men were invited to support women by picking up all domestic chores at home so women could take to the streets.
Video produced by Bruno Boelpaep and Juan Dominguez
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window