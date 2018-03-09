Meet the 10-year-old make-up artist
Natthanan: the 10-year-old make-up artist

Natthanan is a 10 year-old professional make-up artist from Thailand, who has worked at London Fashion Week 2018.

Video Journalist: Sucheera Maguire

