Is this a 'luxury prison'?

Norway's Halden Prison is often called the world's most humane prison. Inmates can make music, learn woodwork skills and cook their own food, preparing them for life outside.

Despite criticism that it's too luxurious, Norway has achieved one of the lowest reoffending rates in the world.

Linn Margareth Andreassen is a prison guard encouraged to spent time with inmates and get to know them as companions.

