What's gone wrong with foreign aid?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxfam: What's gone wrong with the foreign aid sector?
Oxfam's handling of a sex scandal in Haiti has led to difficult questions for the foreign aid sector.
So what challenges are charities facing and how can they prevent misconduct and abuse in the future?
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section World
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window