Oxfam head: 'I know we have a problem'
Video

Executive Director of Oxfam International Winnie Byanyima says she does not know how many sexual predators are still working for the charity.

In an exclusive BBC interview, she apologised and vowed to investigate reports of sexual exploitation.

  • 16 Feb 2018
  • From the section World
