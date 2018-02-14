Soldiers forcibly remove Maldives MPs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maldives opposition MPs forcibly moved from parliament
After parliament is suspended in the Maldives, five opposition MPs attempt to enter the compound in protest.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section World
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window