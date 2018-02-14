What did Saint Valentine look like?
Does 3D facial reconstruction show St Valentine's face?

Saint Valentine is the patron saint of people in love.

Brazilian designer Cicero Moraes has used human remains, thought to be that of the saint, to reconstruct Valentine's face with the help of computer graphics.

