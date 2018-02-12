Flames engulf highway in China
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Flames engulf highway in China

Dashcam footage caught the moment the gas from an overturned tanker ignited.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Feb 2018
  • From the section World