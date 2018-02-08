Forced to be a suicide bomber
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forced to blow yourself up

Falmata was just 13 when she was snatched from the side of the road.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Feb 2018
  • From the section World