Winter Olympics 2018: Slovenia's flying man
Peter Prevc from Slovenia is the first man to ski jump over 250 metres and says breaking the World Record was 'just amazing'.
A national hero in Slovenia who previously won Silver and bronze in Sochi 2014 is hoping to go one further at this year's competition.
04 Feb 2018
