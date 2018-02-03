The Olympian tackling body image
Hilary Knight: Olympic hockey player tackling body image

Hilary Knight will be competing as part of the US women's hockey team in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She has her sights firmly set on a gold medal but also leaving a healthy legacy for young girls.

