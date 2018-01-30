Video

In March 2018, a French government-appointed commission will outline what happened to more than 2,000 children at the hands of the French state between 1963 and 1982.

These children, from the island of Réunion, a French overseas department, were resettled in rural parts of France where populations were in decline.

For BBC Newsnight and Our World, Katie Razzall travelled to Réunion with one of those involved, in search of the family she lost more than five decades earlier. Produced by Maya Rostowska.