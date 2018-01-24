Video
Israel's plan to force out African migrants
A large protest near Tel Aviv took place against a choice to take a $3500 (£2600) payment and a plane ticket, and leave the country by March – or face jail.
It comes amid reports that the Israeli Immigration Authority has begun handing out notices to migrants who’s asylum requests have been rejected.
Israel’s government says there are about 40-thousand people – mainly from Eritrea and Sudan – who’ve entered the country illegally.
24 Jan 2018
