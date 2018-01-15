100 Women Challenge highlights

Video
Highlights from the 100 Women Challenge 2017
This year 100 Women launched a ground-breaking new season, challenging four teams to come up with innovations to take on some of the biggest problems facing women today.
The 100 Women Challenge spoke to women all around the world and visited cities including San Francisco, Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, where teams were tasked with tackling:
- The glass ceiling - #Teamlead
- Female illiteracy - #Teamread
- Street harassment - #Teamgo
- Sexism in sport - #Teamplay
