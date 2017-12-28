Video

The UN has described the military offensive against the Rohingya people this year as a "textbook example of military cleansing".

More than 650,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh after Rakhine state began to be systematically targeted by the military.

This is the story of one Bangladeshi man who has opened his home to the Rohingya.

