The rapper born without a jaw

Isaiah Acosta was born with situs inversus, which meant all his major organs were in the wrong place, and he hadn't developed a jaw bone. His mother Tarah Acosta was told his life expectancy would be limited and he'd be "bed-bound".

Despite doctors' predictions, Isaiah survived and is able to walk. He uses medical machinery to get food and oxygen and is unable to speak but he's gone on to fulfil his dream of becoming a rapper, with the help of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and musician Trap House.

