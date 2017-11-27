How I divorced Islamic State

Video

The British ex-wife of an American leader in the so called Islamic State describes her journey out of extremism.

Tania Georgelas met her husband John, an American convert to Islam, online and they connected over their Islamist views.

After John moved Tania and their children to Syria, she decided to escape. Now she wants to dedicate her life to countering extremism and rehabilitating ex-jihadists.

Reporter: Rickin Majithia, video journalist: Colleen Hagerty