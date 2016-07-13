Miliband: 'Refugee crisis is manageable'

'Refugee crisis is manageable' says David Miliband
It is possible to deal with the refugee crisis around the world, the head of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband, has said.
To suggest otherwise was “to succumb to the worst form of fatalism”, he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
Mr Miliband was the UK Foreign Secretary between 2007 and 2010 and MP for South Shields in the north east of England from 2001 - 2013.
17 Nov 2017
