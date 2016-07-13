Miliband: 'Refugee crisis is manageable'

I trekked across Europe so I could go to school safely

Eleven-year-old Israa trekked more than 2,000 miles (3,000km) with her family to northern Europe after their home in Syria was destroyed. They often had to walk, pushing her disabled sister in a wheelchair across muddy fields. Exodus: Our Journey To Europe is broadcast on BBC Two on 11, 12 and 13 July. Watch other migrants' stories every day this week online. Includes music by Simon Russell.