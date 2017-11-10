The Italian village that takes after Scotland

Video

In the tiny village of Gurro nestled high in the Italian mountains, hints of Scotland appear wherever you look.

Window supports are shaped like the Scottish flag. The women's traditional underskirt is patterned like tartan. The local dialect includes hundreds of words thought to be of Gaelic origin, which even people from nearby villages can't understand.

According to a local legend, the villagers may have descended from Scottish mercenary soldiers who were passing through in 1525.

