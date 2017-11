Video

Angela Eiter has become the first woman to conquer one of the world's toughest climbing routes.

While female climbers have completed "9a+" routes before, this one – La Planta de Shiva in Villanueva del Rosario, Spain – has a "9b" difficulty.

To train, the 31-year-old made replicas of its holds and installed them into her local climbing wall in her native Austria.