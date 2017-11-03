The hungry lionfish devouring Florida's coast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The hungry lionfish devouring Florida's coast

American and Caribbean coral reefs are facing one of their biggest challenges yet - invasion by an exotic fish.

Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific, but have spread to the Western Atlantic where they have no natural predators to keep them in check. With a voracious appetite, they eat almost anything in their path - posing an extremely potent threat to native marine life.

Hear more on The Fish that Ate Florida from BBC World Service.

  • 03 Nov 2017
  • From the section World
Go to next video: Can a robot stop this invasive predator?