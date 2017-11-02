'Er... Sorry': Banksy's new West Bank work

Video

An actor dressed as Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a new work by UK artist Banksy, etched into Israel's controversial West Bank barrier.

The carving reads "Er... Sorry", alluding to the centenary of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, in which Britain expressed its support for a Jewish national home.

Israel and Jewish communities view the pledge as momentous, while Palestinians regard it as a historical injustice.

The unveiling was part of Banksy's mock tea party, attended by children from nearby Palestinian refugee camps.