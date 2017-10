Video

Heidar Logi is Iceland’s first professional surfer. He faces freezing waters and rough waves in thick full-body wetsuits. The sport has helped him cope with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD.

'After a day's surfing, you're completely beat and that feeling of having burned so much energy and being so tired - that's what I love about surfing.'

