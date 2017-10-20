The actor campaigning for women's rights

Video

Farhan Akhtar is not only massive in the movie world, he's also the founder of a movement to get men to support women's rights.

He talks to Asian Network's Haroon Rashid about why men need to take responsibility for their actions and raise their children to respect women.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

