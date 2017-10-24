'It’s not a sin for women to play cricket'

Video

Cricket is the most popular sport in India but the women's version of the game doesn't generate as much interest and is frowned upon in many sections of the society.

After the brilliant performance of Indian team in this year’s Women's Cricket World Cup, many female players are coming forward and taking the up game professionally.

The BBC’s Shalu Yadav and Varun Nayar meet the female cricketers of the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and asked them about their passion and the challenges they have overcome.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

