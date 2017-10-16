Why I didn't report sexual harassment

Video

Sian Lewis is a sociology expert who researches sexual harassment on public transport.

She was recently harassed on a bus and decided not to report it to the authorities, despite hearing many stories from women who say they are glad they spoke out about it.

